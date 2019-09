The Funniest College Hookup Stories On Reddit

“I had just moved into my own apartment the summer before my freshman year. Being a poor college student, the best setup I could afford was sharing a room with two other girls. Time alone was scarce at night, but once in a while, the two other girls would go out and I would just hang out in the apartment with my S.O.… and by hang out, I mean seize the opportunity to have sex in peace."On one particular night, my S.O. and I were in a bit of a rush because we didn't know how long my roommates would be gone and it slipped my mind to do the usual ‘close the windows, lock the door’ routine. Considerably loud and dirty sexytime ensues, and just as I let out that last satisfied moan , I hear my neighbors on both sides start to cheer and clap for me. (I had one window on either side of my bedroom windows, both apartments occupied by two or three college guys.) For a solid minute, I lay frozen like a deer in the headlights as they applauded my grand finale.” (via Reddit