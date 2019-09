I don't know about y'all, but the sex I have doesn't look like that. Instead of silent make outs in the woods , I have make out sessions on my girlfriend's bright green couch that often include at least one accidental fart noise when our mouths suction together. Instead of ripping my clothes off item by item as we move gracefully to the bedroom, she gets confused about where my bodysuit unbuttons. And sometimes, I swing my leg up to straddle her and accidentally knock my knee into her thigh. Forget rom-com sex, real sex is messy, awkward, and things don't always go the way you plan. But I kind of love it when they don't. Because it's hilarious when my teeth bang into my girlfriend's (provided no one gets hurt), and I can't help but laugh when one of us (usually me) slips and falls on top of the other.