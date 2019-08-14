These Are The Dating Apps That College Students Actually Use

Even though you’re surrounded by fellow students when you’re in college, sometimes you find that you’re just don't want to date anyone in your sociology lecture. Or your freshman composition class. Or your physics study group. Or even in your entire dorm. Whether you want to digitally swipe through classmates you haven’t met yet, expand your range to look for students at nearby colleges, or go out with someone who's not attending college or has already graduated, there’s an answer to your conundrum: a dating app.
Today, more people meet their partners on dating apps than in any other way. This is true for couples of all sexual orientations, but particularly true for same-sex couples. And dating apps are very popular among people in their late teens and early 20s. One survey found that 75% of adults ages 18-24 use Tinder — and that’s just one app.
So, you’re a college student who wants to use a dating app. Which app do you use? I conducted a quick social media survey to find out. Turns out that while there are college-specific dating apps out there, the dating apps college students use aren’t too different from the dating apps twenty-somethings and thirty-somethings use. And that's without even going into sliding into someone's Instagram DMs. If you want to use a dating app in college, these are your best bets.