How often do these matches evolve into dates?

S: "I would match them, chat them, and usually the conversation would die that day, so it wouldn’t go anywhere. If I matched with 10 people a day, I would maybe take one of those offline and text them for a few more days. I went on maybe one date a month."



E: "It depends on if I’m in an 'all dates all the time' phase or not. The most I’ve done is five in a week, and I’ve definitely gone on back-to-back dates. On average, I would go on five to 10 dates a month. Sometimes my only dates are barre, Pilates, and yoga, and sometimes I’ll go on dates instead of going to a workout class or getting drinks with my friends."



How many people would you see at a time?

S: "Well, I only went on one new date a month, and I didn’t have any second dates because it would get weird, except for the one person I dated for two or three months. I’m really careful with who I would go on a first date with; I take it a little bit more seriously, I’m a little fickle, and I can get uninterested super easily. And I don’t entirely enjoy meeting new people; I’m not on the app to make friends."



E: "I’ll see maybe two or three people at a time, because you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket. I’m very outgoing, and I need to talk to people, and I need to spread that out, otherwise people will think I’m crazy. And I’m not good at playing games. If you text me, I’m going to text you back; I’m not going to wait."

