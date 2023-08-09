Do Hispanic-Serving Institutions Actually Support Latine Students? It Depends

"I would call [an institution that enrolls 25% or more Hispanic students] a Hispanic-enrolling institution, not a Hispanic-serving institution, because enrolling students is one thing and serving them is something completely different."
"HSIs need to make culturally sensitive and flexible environments for all Latine students, work at hiring more faculty and staff that mirror the students they represent, and create more programs to help educate parents and guardians about college."
"Considering how Latines are often kept out of college because of their economic status and the high debt rates that come with higher education, choosing the right college is about more than just academics — it’s about finding a space where students of various racial and ethnic backgrounds can feel comfortable and be respected."