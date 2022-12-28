Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was an expectation. My parents are both educators and worked at a university and expected all of us kids to go to college. I grew up in a middle-class neighborhood and fully acknowledge the privilege of growing up in a place where college was encouraged and attainable. I went to undergrad and grad school at the university where my parents worked. My first two years, I got a full tuition scholarship based on my grades and my parents paid for my housing and meals. My college fund ran out after two years, but I was fortunate enough to be selected for a scholarship for my last two years for both tuition and housing. I always had a job in college to pay for my food and other expenses. It helped me immensely that my parents got me an employee tuition discount. In graduate school, I taught classes for the university in exchange for free tuition and a small housing stipend. I am a HUGE advocate for getting the school to pay for your graduate degree!