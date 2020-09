How To Have Incredible Sex In A Twin Bed

College hookups can be a hoot. Doing it in a dorm room ? Not so much. Exhibit A: the twin beds. Just like Tom Hanks and Wilson were destined to fail when it came to sharing the raft in Cast Away, twin bed bangs often seemed doomed from the start. It can be hard to maneuver without one person falling off. Take it from someone who's been thrown off a full bed while trying to execute a (perhaps over-zealous) position. And if you're in a bunk bed, things can be even more complicated.