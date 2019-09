Although you may have your mouth full, try to incorporate dirty talk into your oral sex routine. Often the receiver can feel self-conscious about oral , because they feel like it's a chore for the giver, Vanessa Marin, sex therapist and creator of Finishing School: Learn How To Orgasm told Refinery29. So, you might want to say something that reassures your partner that you're loving this, too. Not sure what to say to get that point across? Tell your partner that you love the way they taste, and if all else fails, moaning works.