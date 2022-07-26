5 Ways To Make Your Dorm Room Closet Feel Bigger Than It Actually Is

Packing for a trip is as painful as any chore, but cramming garments that should theoretically last you an entire school year into a few suitcases? Downright impossible. At least it certainly seems like it when you're neck-deep in your wardrobe, struggling to decide what to bring versus what to leave at home. How many going-out tops will I wear? Should I pack *all* of my Skims loungewear? What about my winter coats?