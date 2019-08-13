I Got $40,000 In Scholarship Money & Still Have Two Jobs To Pay For College

How was the decision of who is paying for your college tuition made and how do you feel about it?

This sounds terrible, but it was never really discussed. I always knew my parents would pay in full. I was able to choose any college I wanted, and of course, I just had to choose a pricier private school. Now that I am more aware of the value of money, if I could go back, I would probably look into the cost a bit more and see if I could get a comparable experience at a more affordable school. When I first started college, I wasn't even aware of how much some people have to give up to go to school or the debt that they incur for an education. I realize now that I'm outrageously lucky, and I feel very, very grateful to my parents for their financial support.