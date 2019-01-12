In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Condor recounted how, early in the movie’s production, she and Centineo might have fallen for one another. One day, they had gone to a hot yoga class, then went back to his apartment and ordered a pizza; those being the obvious components for the start of a romantic relationship. Condor said she “felt something” in that moment and knew she had to stop it before anything actually happened. So, she made like Lara Jean Covey and wrote up a boundaries contract.