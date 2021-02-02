Noah Centineo Is Starring In The New GameStop Stock Movie Nobody Asked For

Actor Noah Centineo, best known as Netflix's boyfriend and To All The Boys I Loved Before star, is going to star in a new Netflix movie about the whole GameStop stock — *gestures broadly* — thing.
We have yet to confirm if everyone on this project is ok, and are also immediately wondering who was thirsty enough to ask for this story so quickly, if at all, because I certainly didn't.
Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter Mark Boal will write the screenplay, according to Deadline. It seems that the intention is to make it The Big Short-esque — the little guy vs. Wall Street, along with the emotional in-and-outs of how the GameStop reckoning unfolded.
For those who still have no idea what the recent GameStop stock news is all about, it's ok, and you're certainly not alone. (We've got a pretty meaty explainer on it, if you're ready to dive in). But in the simplest terms, a bunch of Redditors from r/WallStreetBets decided to buy stock in the video retailer GameStop, and in doing so forced up the prices of the stock and the value of the feeble company (it's now worth over $10 billion). It freaked out a lot of fancy Wall Street traders because it basically revealed the power of the common, sweatsuit-clad collective, and also made more people question whether the stock market is actually kind of fake, in the end. (Seems like it.)
Now that the charming, yet slightly erratic, Centineo is attached, that only adds fuel to the wild fire that is the GameStop conversation. And the Internet isn't holding back.
