Noah Centineo Went Blonde — But Not Where You Think

Noah Centineo is still one of the boys you’ve loved before: some days his he’s rocking a five o’-clock shadow, sometimes he’s clean shaven, and sometimes Centineo bleaches his beard. Wait, excuse me? Centineo dyed his facial hair blond? That’s exactly the reaction from fans all over the internet, who are scratching their heads over Centineo’s latest look.
Centineo shared his new blond beard on his Instagram story, where a fan was able to capture the moment. “I didn’t bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous. Why would I do that?” Centineo said in the clip, confirming that he did, in fact, bleach his beard, and like the rest of us, knows that it is a little odd — and unexpected.
Advertisement
noah centineo update he just bleached his beard. am actually crying. I am actually considering to stop my fan account. pic.twitter.com/21KBKisMU0— not noah centineo updates (@gretvgerwig) September 13, 2019
In another now-expired Insta story, Centineo shared a selfie displaying his blond beard’s glory in the sunlight. He’s wearing yellow sunglasses, but his facial hair is even lighter than the lenses. In fact, Centineo’s facial hair is now so pale, it blends in with his skin tone. “What’s happened,” he captioned the selfie, asking the question that fans on Twitter want to be answered. A friend also captured the blonde beard paired with a sailor's hat in their Insta.
I’m at least hoping that Centineo bleached his beard professionally; DIY facial hair-bleaching may cause eye irritation and chemical burns. Absolutely don’t try this at home.
It’s been quite a summer for male celeb heartthrobs to experiment with the look that made them hot in the first place. First Joe Keery, Timothée Chalamet, and Harry Styles get bowl cuts, now bleached facial hair. What would Jonathan Van Ness say about this?
Advertisement