Netflix's highly anticipated The King will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, but always good to his people, our magnanimous overlord has already shared a little tidbit to tide us over.
David Michôd’s THE KING pic.twitter.com/9ckFqWB3zk— Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 21, 2019
The story is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2, and Henry V plays. (Finally, English teachers will be able to replace the 1989 Kenneth Branagh version!) Chalamet plays Hal, prince and heir to the throne of England, who has traded in a life of velvet and riches for one lived among the people. But when his father dies, he has no choice but to be crowned King Henry V, and ascend to the throne. Not used to the intrigue and backstabbing of palace life, the young king must learn to play the game — and win.
Director David Michôd co-wrote the script with Joel Edgerton, who also stars as Hal's mentor John Falstaff, along with Robert Pattinson as Louis, the Dauphin of Viennois, Ben Mendelsohn as Hal's father King Henry IV, Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine of Valois, Sean Harris as Michael Williams, and Leave No Trace's Thomasin McKenzie as “Philippa of England.”
The King will stream on Netflix later this fall. Timmy will be ruling our hearts forever — just ask Kiernan Schipka.
