Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans to go solo, cutting his shoulder-grazing heartthrob hair in the process. Why? Well, he just ditched the group that skyrocketed him to fame, and he's going to be in a period action-drama about WWII called Dunkirk. In other words, he's moving on. Fans are, naturally, heartbroken over his sudden transformation.
Fast-forward three years, Styles is about to drop his second album (which, he says, is very sad) and just made yet another dramatic haircut decision that is sending fans into a frenzy.
The drama started on Saturday morning when a fan tweeted a selfie of her father and Styles together in Italy. "Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy...., cannot fucking believe my eyes," she wrote. Soon enough, the photo was retweeted all over the Twitterverse, with fans noticing that Styles looked... different.
Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy...., cannot fucking believe my eyes #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/QuyU0vK8Bf— erin (@erinsaunderss) September 1, 2019
As seen in the photo, Styles' not only cut his hair shorter, but he is now brushing it forward into a look that some are comparing to Timothée Chalamet's bowl cut in The King. This is particularly unusual because Styles' hair is always slicked back. Now, he looks like a healthy mix of Stranger Things' Jonathan Byers and former 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson.
We may not know why Styles got the haircut, when it happened, or if it's for a role, but we do know exactly how some fans feel about it: not good.
me forcing myself to like Harry’s new hair style bc I want to support him in any way possible pic.twitter.com/3JEcNCZNSp— liv?♡’s hsf (@HarryVerism) September 1, 2019
IM SORRY BUT WTF HAS HARRY STYLES JUST DONE TO HIS HAIR! pic.twitter.com/HyMxqCZz49— ellie (@irish_ellie232) September 1, 2019
Lucky for Styles, there are some stans who are willing to stand by him, despite the questionable styling choice.
some people really unstanned harry styles because of his hair??? his HAIR???? why are y’all like this lmao— nicole❣️ (@hesmydaylight) September 2, 2019
how can people even hate on harry’s new hair style, he looks so cute ? pic.twitter.com/6P3nbhuz6G— maria ◟̽◞̽ #KMM (@lwtflickerr) September 1, 2019
people unstanning harry because of his style and hair— julie loves dee✨ (@mercurylarents) September 1, 2019
1. what
2. he looks perfect
3. yall only care about looks
4. this beautiful legend stays unbothered
To be fair, Styles has rocked a look like this before. Just after he first cut his hair in 2016, he rocked a similar retro bowl cut on the cover of Another Man. It was the moment we officially started comparing him to The Rolling Stones' lead singer Mick Jagger.
my favourite harry styles hair style : a thread ~ pic.twitter.com/XlahrrzURy— otti?(39)KMM TWO DAYS (@fixedhaz) September 1, 2019
Despite how you feel about the new look, a new era of Styles is officially upon us — and as far as we can tell, Styles is unbothered by the reactions. As one fan tweeted, "He really is THAT bitch."
