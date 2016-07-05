A long, flowing mane may be perfect for the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, but it's not really going to pass muster when you're trying to play a British soldier during World War II.
And so it is that Harry Styles has bid adieu to his famous locks. The former One Directioner got the chop for his role in the upcoming war drama Dunkirk two months ago, but it's only now that we're seeing the final results. Harry, we hardly recognize you.
Styles showed off his Zayn-esque 'do on his sister Gemma's Snapchat yesterday. It's a major makeover, but dare we say it fits the "James Dean daydream" part better than his wild waves did? Should we get Taylor Swift to weigh in?
Let's remember that it's not just any role that Styles is taking on. Due out next year, Dunkirk is directed by Christopher Nolan and co-stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Kenneth Branagh. It's like the thespian edition of 1D, with less hair wax.
And so it is that Harry Styles has bid adieu to his famous locks. The former One Directioner got the chop for his role in the upcoming war drama Dunkirk two months ago, but it's only now that we're seeing the final results. Harry, we hardly recognize you.
Styles showed off his Zayn-esque 'do on his sister Gemma's Snapchat yesterday. It's a major makeover, but dare we say it fits the "James Dean daydream" part better than his wild waves did? Should we get Taylor Swift to weigh in?
Let's remember that it's not just any role that Styles is taking on. Due out next year, Dunkirk is directed by Christopher Nolan and co-stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Kenneth Branagh. It's like the thespian edition of 1D, with less hair wax.
Advertisement