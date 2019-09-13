Okay, fine. I guess I'll have to accept that Joe Keery looks like this now. The Stranger Things star, known for his voluptuous locks, has destroyed everything I've held dear about him and gotten...a bowl cut. On the bright side, it could have something to do with his role in the upcoming movie Free Guy. If not, he has at least released new music for us to listen to and drown out the pain.
Keery, my personal #1 internet boyfriend, debuted this chop at the Chanel Dinner celebrating Gabrielle Chanel Essence on Thursday. Much like the fallout from Timothee Chalamet's bowl-cut chop, Keery's fans are going through it.
Advertisement
in memoriam of joe keery's hair. pic.twitter.com/bG2y7pZjvw— edson (@perrylungsx) September 13, 2019
joe keery really cut his hair. HIS HAIR. omfg this is so sick and twisted pic.twitter.com/MWUBM4ByIH— bella twenty twenty (@hawkinsmcu) September 13, 2019
It's likely this is just for a role, because Stranger Things hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul previously told Refinery29 that Keery had no plans to change his signature look.
"I love his hair longer, I think it looks amazing, and he does too, so he kept it!" Hindsgaul explained. "He says it's just getting longer and better. Every time I see him at a premiere, I say, 'Oh! We're still rocking this!' He took it and ran with it, he thinks that the hair is great and says it won't be going short again."
If it is indeed for a role, said role is possibly in Free Guy, now in post-production according to IMDB. It's about a man who discovers he's inside a video game. While the details of Keery's role are unknown, the feature also stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, and Channing Tatum.
And if that doesn't soothe you, then drown your sorrows in his new album, Twenty Twenty — which is also likely the year his hair will finally grow back.
Advertisement