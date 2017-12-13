#womancrushwednesday Extraordinary @reesewitherspoon who was a mentor and inspiration to me when I started out. She is one of the first women to have parlayed her incredible acting career into a formidable producing presence. True grit. Beauty. Belief in herself and the strength of other women. I have a dream to work with this dynamic force again, but no matter what, #reesewitherspoon deserves congratulations and has my admiration for always. #icon #powerhouse #friend #mom #womanpower #alltimegreat ???

