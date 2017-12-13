Sarah Michelle Gellar Revisits Her Cruelest Role

Sarah Michelle Gellar is reviving her role of the biting and cunning Kathryn Merteuil, and she has a message for everyone going to see Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical Experience.
The actress is bringing back one of her most iconic characters to tell people to silence their cell phones before watching the Off-Broadway musical of the 1999 teen classic, reports Entertainment Weekly.
In the recorded pre-show announcement, shared exclusively on PEOPLE, Gellar falls right back into character as the elitist, Upper East Sider resolute on ruling her prep school alongside her brother Sebastian Valmont, played by Ryan Phillippe. "It's not that difficult, morons," she snips as she asks – nay, demands – that the audience silence their cell phones before the start of the show. "Take out that second-rate phone and hit the silent button."
For those coming from out of town to see Cruel Intentions at (le) Poisson Rouge in New York City, Gellar has a special message. "For all of you tourists out there who think it'll be swell to take a photo or video of the show and bring it home to bum f— nowhere? Well guess what — that’s not permitted either," Gellar adds. "Please obey or I will cyber-shame you into oblivion."
The show sounds like a must-see for anyone who loves a good '90s throwback. The musical brings together the hit film and some of the top songs from the decade including "Just a Girl" by No Doubt, "Genie in a Bottle" by Christina Aguilera, 'NYSNC's "Bye Bye Bye," and "Bittersweet Symphony" by the Verve, just to name a few. Basically, it's all of your favorite songs from your '90s playlist.
The show debuted in 2015 in Los Angeles where original cast members including Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair all came to see it.
And what would a biting speech from Kathryn Merteuil be without one of her most memorable lines? Gellar ends the message by saying, "Happy hunting...and enjoy the show!"
