Before smartphones were ubiquitous, planning for your big day meant using paper calendars and handwritten to-do lists. But now, getting ready for your wedding is easier than ever thanks to technology.
Push notifications remind you to order stationery, schedule your dress fittings, and track down missing RSVPs. YouTube videos can teach you and your partner simple moves so you can nail the first dance. And it's likely your guests will rely on your personal wedding website for all the details.
But which apps are the most reliable in managing all these moving parts? Ahead, we've identified some of the best to help you plan your perfect day.
Julie Rogers contributed reporting.