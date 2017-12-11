The Good Place actress shared a hilarious photo on Instagram Sunday, and it's easy to see why the image has already brought in hundreds of thousands of likes. Apparently, Bell's daughters really don't like her Frozen character, Anna — so much so, in fact, that they quite literally decapitated her in the family's Frozen ornament.
"This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled 'My children keep me grounded,'" Bell captioned the image of the mangled Christmas ornament. You'll notice from the photo that Elsa's head is perfectly intact — is it a coincidence that Anna just happened to be the sister who was destroyed?
Back in October, Bell shared a different photo that also reminded fans her daughters prefer Elsa to their mom's Frozen character. Apparently, Bell wanted to go as Anna for Halloween, since her daughter wanted to be Elsa — but instead, she insisted that they both go as Elsa.
"When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween," Bell captioned that Instagram post.
"Despite how hard I tried, we’re not an Anna family," Bell told USA Today in October. "Sad but true."
Bell also joked during that interview that 2017 was a bit late to dress up as any Frozen characters, too.
"I even told her, 'You are four years old. You are supposed to have your finger on the pulse, you're two years too late to be doing this,'" Bell said to USA Today. Still, she gave her daughter what she wanted in the end — only to be repaid with a decapitated Anna ornament two months later. Ah, the joys of parenting.
