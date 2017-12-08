On Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Esther Povitsky is Maya, a legal assistant determined to make everyone at her firm a feminist. On the Glowing Up podcast, Povitsky and Caroline Goldfarb are a one-stop source for all things beauty. And in her new Freeform show, Alone Together, Povitsky is Esther, a standup comedian trying to make it in L.A.
Povitsky co-created the show with her costar Benji Aflalo and Eben Russell. The show is also executive produced by The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone, so it has some serious star power attached to it..
The show doesn't premiere on Freeform until January, but we're giving you an exclusive sneak peek at Alone Together's first episode. In the clip below, Esther decides she wants to go to a "juice place" — but their trip doesn't exactly go as planned.
As plenty of nutritionists will tell you, juice cleanses can lead to calorie deficits and low blood sugar — there's a reason they're frowned upon among wellness professionals. And once our leads actually arrive at the juice shop, an employee quite literally tells Esther that their establishment isn't above weight-shaming.
When the cashier shuts down Benji's come-on by mocking his height, Esther comes to her friend's defense. "You know, shaming a guy because he's short is like shaming a girl for being overweight," Esther tells the cashier. "We do that here too," she responds.
The encounter forces Esther's character to address her own biases — when she and Benji first walk in, she sees a woman buying spirulina crisps and labels them "hot girl food." Hopefully, the juice store moment is a learning experience for her character.
