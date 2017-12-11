Hey gang. This is Steven Spielberg tweeting from Kumail’s phone. My fave movie this yr was The Big Sick. It’s avail on Amazon Prime & iTunes & all that. Great movie to watch w the fam. I watched it w my family (the Spielbergs) & we all loved it. Handing phone back to Kumail now.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 11, 2017
Hey @DEADLINE, Steven Spielberg tweeted that! I’ll give the phone back to him.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 11, 2017
This is Steven (Spielberg.) I tweeted that. I directed Jaws, ET, BFG. See? I can name 3 of my films. It has to be me. Lincoln. That’s 4. That’s enough proof for you to retract.https://t.co/Ck2BQMgu9j
Omg. You should be ashamed. Here I’ll give the phone back to Steven Spielberg.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 11, 2017
Mike, Steve(n Spielberg) here. Big fan of your work. Not a fan of you calling me a liar. I Always tell the truth. I challenge you to a Duel. Or we can argue & have a real War of the Wor(l)ds! Lincoln. https://t.co/mvtoMgKimd