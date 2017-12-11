Khloé Kardashian Thanks Tristan Thompson For Changing Her Life

Khloé Kardashian still hasn't commented on the rumors that she's pregnant. But there's one discussion topic she's not afraid to elaborate on: how much she loves her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Kardashian shared a sweet Instagram post Monday thanking the basketball player for, as she put it, changing her life.
"The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!" Kardashian captioned the image. The post features a black and white photo of the couple embracing in a sweet kiss.
People reports that unnamed sources have confirmed to the magazine that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting a child together. But the Kardashian/Jenner family still hasn't commented on the reports, or on the rumors that Kylie Jenner is also reportedly pregnant.
"This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it's more than that: she didn't want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen," an unnamed source told People of Kardashian's reported pregnancy. "But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves."
Kardashian has also dropped what some believe to be hints about the reported pregnancy, too. In various social media posts, she's referred to Thompson as "daddy." Still, she might just be using slang — and there's also the fact that Thompson already is a father to his son Prince Oliver, who's turning one year old this month.
Thompson also appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for the first time last month. So whether or not the couple is actually expecting, they're getting serious enough for him to be a part of the family's reality show empire.
