Kylie Jenner's Christmas Tree Is One Big Baby Clue (Maybe)

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are still staying mum about their alleged pregnancies, but that hasn't stopped fans from looking for baby clues everywhere. This time, it's Jenner's Christmas tree that's causing speculation — some fans think Jenner's holiday decorations are a hint about her baby's sex.
Jenner shared a photo of her Christmas tree on Instagram Thursday, and it's everything you would expect from the reality star. The tree, designed by the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills' artistic director, Jeff Leatham, is covered in fake snow, and it's also a whopping 20 feet tall. But what has fans talking is the fact that it's covered in pink and rose gold ornaments.
"thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … ?," Jenner captioned the photo. To some fans, the pink bow emoji is another clue about the reported baby on the way.
Jenner definitely knows what she's doing here — for all we know, she might just be messing with fans. This isn't the first time she's shared a cryptic post on social media, and we're sure it won't be the last.
Other clues that fans think have been hints about Jenner's alleged pregnancy include a manicure, a butterfly ring, and a set of Kylie Cosmetics phone cases. (Yes, really.) She does seem to be using pink in a lot of her posts lately — but then again, that could just be because she really likes the color. Hopefully, we'll get some answers sooner rather than later — ideally when the Kardashian/Jenner clan releases their annual holiday card.
