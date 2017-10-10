We're into week three of Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors, and is the cosmetics mogul/reality-TV star hiding out and waiting for this all to blow over? Not a chance. This is a daughter of Kris Jenner. She knows what to do with gossip, whether it's true or not: Blow it up even bigger. That is what some believe she was doing today on Snapchat on Monday, when Jenner posted a photo of some Kylie Cosmetics phone cases.
"Which one? I'm thinking blue," Jenner captioned the pics of cases featuring blue and pink lip colors.
As Teen Vogue pointed out, almost immediately, fans began to wonder if she was using this as a "gender reveal" of the child no one in the family will confirm she's carrying. As this logic goes, blue means she's having a boy.
What if Kylie has just revealed the gender of her baby???? pic.twitter.com/Gj5H9D8Arq— M✨ (@margheisherex) October 9, 2017
This also carries over to today's Instagram post, in which Jenner is wearing a very baggie blue shirt, which conspiracy theorists (read: everyone) are wont to point out completely hides the presence or lack thereof of a pregnant belly.
Also, also, she snapped a photo of three delicious cinnamon buns, ergo, they say, she is speaking of buns in the proverbial oven.
Me, a conspiracy theorist: ok ok I bet Kylie is trying to subliminally tell us she has a bun in the oven pic.twitter.com/KeidFuDLTQ— kim k (@KCandreva) October 9, 2017
There's a chance all of this is actually in reference to sister Kim's pregnant surrogate (confirmed) and/or sister Khloe's also rumored pregnancy. Maybe Kim's expecting triplets?
Option C: Jenner is giving.a master class in managing publicity. By not confirming or denying the status of her womb (which is her business alone), she has everyone hanging on her every post. Now we're poised to buy new Kylie lip kits and phone cases we didn't even realize we needed. This is almost better than Kim Kardashian herself could have done. Color us impressed.
