Hayek's piece shines a light on just how much power Weinstein wielded in the entertainment industry. The actress writes that Weinstein told her Frida wouldn't attract audiences because they were only interested in her "sex appeal," and threatened to shut down production. His price for renewed filming: a full-frontal nude scene between Hayek and another woman (among other things). Even after saying "no" time and time again, Hayek was still reportedly forced to put her body on public display at the demands of Weinstein. As a result, Hayek alleges that she ended up having a panic attack and taking tranquilizers to get through the scene she was forced to do "for Harvey Weinstein."