Just How Hard Will It Be To Take Down The Alleged “Weinstein Sexual Enterprise”?

To successfully sue someone for racketeering, the plaintiff must be able to prove injury to business or property — not body or mind. As Grell explained to Refinery29, all six women have to allege that Weinstein's actions cost them their careers, and since it's a class action lawsuit, all of the plaintiffs have to have what's called commonality of fact, or have been "injured" by the same device. Put simply, all six women have to prove that they would have been successful actresses were it not for the alleged Weinstein Sexual Enterprise, and that it was the same action by Weinstein and his "army" that brought each of them down. And even then, what are the damages? Can we successfully predict the scope of someone's hypothetical career?