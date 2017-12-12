Women's Favorite Fall Shows Of 2017 Will Truly Surprise You

If you had to guess what new fall 2017 TV show was most popular among women, what would you say?
If you guessed The Good Doctor, you'd be right, at least according to a new survey conducted by Rotten Tomatoes. The site asked more than 1,400 people what shows they enjoyed this past fall, and the answers might surprise you. Among the women the site surveyed, 20% listed The Good Doctor as their favorite new fall TV show, followed by Will & Grace with 12% and The Orville with 7%.
The responses among men who were surveyed were actually similar: 16% said The Orville was their favorite new fall TV show, followed by The Good Doctor at 9% and The Gifted at 8%.
If you haven't watched any of these new series yet, you might be left out of some conversations with family and friends — one in three of the Rotten Tomatoes survey respondents have watched one or more episodes of The Orville or The Good Doctor. A full 25% of respondents, meanwhile, apparently keep up with The Good Doctor on a weekly basis.
And as for which new series aren't faring as well among viewers, 13% of men surveyed said they'd tried to watch Marvel's Inhumans but gave up on the series. Meanwhile, 9% of women gave up on Young Sheldon; the same percentage of women also gave up on the Will & Grace reboot.
The survey doesn't necessarily spell good news for network TV viewership, though. Sixty-five percent of men and 57% of women surveyed reported that they were watching more shows available for streaming, and less new shows airing on network TV channels.
