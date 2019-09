Elena Gilbert's super-long slumber broke the hearts of Vampire Diaries fans everywhere. (Not to mention it pretty much destroyed Damon.) Nina Dobrev may have left Mystic Falls behind, but she's not letting the show bow out without one final goodbye from her vampire alter-ego. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress will appear on The CW show's season 8 finale — and its final episode ever — and just posted a seriously emotional Instagram post about it. Dobrev took to the social media platform to share her second goodbye to TVD, writing: "It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends." She also added that fans will be happy with the show's conclusion — if not thrilled that the series had to end at all. "I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey." As a wink to the fans, Dobrev — who has played many women who shared the same face — signed her letter "Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert." (Never forget just how many roles Dobrev had to play on this show.) Read her full letter in the Instagram below, which she shared alongside a photo of The Giving Keys.