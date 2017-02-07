Story from TV Shows

Nina Dobrev Posts An Emotional Goodbye To The Vampire Diaries

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
Elena Gilbert's super-long slumber broke the hearts of Vampire Diaries fans everywhere. (Not to mention it pretty much destroyed Damon.) Nina Dobrev may have left Mystic Falls behind, but she's not letting the show bow out without one final goodbye from her vampire alter-ego. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress will appear on The CW show's season 8 finale — and its final episode ever — and just posted a seriously emotional Instagram post about it. Dobrev took to the social media platform to share her second goodbye to TVD, writing: "It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends." She also added that fans will be happy with the show's conclusion — if not thrilled that the series had to end at all. "I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey." As a wink to the fans, Dobrev — who has played many women who shared the same face — signed her letter "Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert." (Never forget just how many roles Dobrev had to play on this show.) Read her full letter in the Instagram below, which she shared alongside a photo of The Giving Keys.
Dearest TVD family, It feels like it was just yesterday that I was saying goodbye. And yet two years have passed and here we are again. This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever. Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn't have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show's conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks. From the bottom of my heart, I send you my biggest thanks for the countless years of implicit dedication, passion, support, and undying love from all the fans that have stuck with us on this truly amazing and beautiful journey. As this last chapter ends, we welcome and look forward to going on to the next adventure and hope that you continue to follow us as our new journeys begin. I grew up on this show and am eternally grateful for all the opportunities it has given me, and so thankful for each and every person who worked on The Vampire Diaries over the last 8 years. We are all pieces of a big puzzle and without every truly amazing cast and crew member, this magical puzzle would not be complete. Thank you for all your hard work, friendship and love. You have touched my heart in ways you will never know. Sending looch smooches, Love, Katherine, Amara, Tatia, and of course, Elena Gilbert. #TVDforever #FangsForTheMemories ❤ Ps. I had these custom engraved TVD #Forever keys made as crew gifts for my beloved TVD a family. @thegivingkeys is an amazing company that sells products to provide jobs. Every product you purchase supports job creation for individuals transitioning out of homelessness, impacting lives through the power of a Pay It Forward community.

The Vampire Diaries started with Dobrev, so it's only appropriate that she's back to give it a proper farewell.
I'm not crying, you're crying.
