This Cult-Favorite Destination For Dresses Launched A Bridal Line

On the heels of the LoveShackFancy collaboration with Target, as part of the affordable retailer’s Designer Dress Collection, the popular brand has just announced its newest category, bridal, out today.
Since its launch in 2013, the New York City-based brand has become known for its boho, feminine dresses, and gained a cult following among shoppers with a vintage-esque aesthetic. The launch into bridal is fitting given that founder, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, was inspired to start LoveShackFancy after designing dresses for the bridesmaids at her wedding. In fact, even prior to this launch, many fans of the brand have opted for dresses from the main line for their nuptials.
The appropriately vintage-inspired bridal collection — which coincides with Hessel Cohen's 10-year wedding anniversary — includes a variety of styles, ranging from a long-sleeved gown with an intricate Edwardian collar and an ethereal nightgown-like dress with a square neckline to more casual offerings like a short-sleeve, button-down dress and a top-and-skirt combo. As with many of the brand’s offerings, the styles feature lots of lace and sheer detailing, and are as perfect for a wedding day as they are for the bridal events surrounding it.
“The LoveShackFancy bride is a spirited bohemian and each design reflects this concept," the press release reads. "The design priority was creating the most covetable collection of dresses which allows brides free movement to dance barefoot into the early hours, unrestricted in their beauty."
Prices range from around $500 to $2,000 and are available to shop now. See some of our favorites, ahead, and shop the full collection here.
