Ciara On Being A Mom, A Mogul & Married To Russell Wilson: “It’s A Blessing!”

Being a Black boy mom in today’s climate is one of the hardest jobs in the world. With the increased publicized killings of unarmed Black men in America, it's getting harder and harder for mothers to send their sons into the world. But as Ciara describes how it feels to be a Black boy mom, it seems like she has nothing but hope in her heart. “I feel really proud,” she says. “Future is obsessed with reading, so he takes his books with him when we're preparing for a trip and little baby Win just started walking. I have hope for my little boys that they can defy whatever odds there may be against them and or that they're up against and I pray that when my kids get older the world will look a little different and be better than where we are right now.”