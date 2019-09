How Ciara Found Her Happy Ending

Call it a comeback, or call it leveling up. Ciara is back on her music game as if she never left with her latest song, "Level Up," which inspired a new viral dance challenge on social media, and two more body-moving tracks, "Dose" and "Freak Me." Each new bop reminds us of the "Goodies" era that had us dancing and leaning back like the Matrix (well, trying to). But don't get it twisted: Ciara wants you to know that her energy has not waned one degree, no matter how much her life has changed over the last 14 years. There's just more confidence in her moves, in and out of the studio. "The feeling that I have now is parallel to when I first started. I was this young girl excited to be living my dreams and having the best time. I'm back to that phase again," she told Refinery29 ahead of her performance at the Bacardí Liberate Your Spirits Halloween bash in New York City. "But I do have more wisdom, and because of that wisdom, I'm way more comfortable in my skin."