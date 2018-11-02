How Ciara Found Her Happy Ending

And her advice to women looking for that same happy ending? "Be patient for the right moment, you don't want to rush love. Be specific and clear on what you desire," she urges. "When we become clear, we make better decisions versus listening to the first words somebody tells you. It always sounds good in the beginning, but what are they actually saying?" She adds that she's learned to keep moving on, no matter what life throws her way. "Sometimes, you can get discouraged when you feel like, 'Wow, that was years of my life. What are you doing with your time?'" says the star, who just celebrated her 33rd birthday October 25. "But the reality is, time keeps going forward."