Ciara Welcomes A Baby Girl — & Her Name Has A Double Meaning

Ciara gave birth to a little Princess yesterday. She and husband Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, welcomed the new addition to their family Friday night. The news of the birth arrived, appropriately so, via social media during the NFL draft. In this round, the proud parents have added a baby girl to their family roster.
Their daughter's full name is Sienna Princess Wilson. Sienna is a type of earth-based pigment used in painting. It's also a yellowish brown color that turns red when roasted. Princess? That one is obvious.
Ciara announced the birth on Friday night by sharing a post on her Instagram of a picture herself taken by her husband. "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson," Ciara wrote in the caption of the beach photo. "No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy." Ciara also shared the relevant stats about the birth. Sienna Princess Wilson was born at 7:03 PM. She weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
Sienna Princess is Ciara's second child. Future Zahir Wilburn turns 3 in May. He also saw some love from his mother on Instagram this week. Days before she gave birth, Ciara posted an adorable photo of him. "Oh How I Love This Little Guy," Ciara wrote, punctuated by a big red heart emoji.
Ciara and Wilson married in Cheshire, England in July of 2016. This is their first child together, but might just be the first draft of an expansion team. If so, it is certain to be documented on social media. Ciara announced her pregnancy with an awkwardly photoshopped family photo. Then, she shared photos of her and Wilson's baby shower which included powerhouse guests like Serena Williams and LaLa Anthony. Flower crowns, dreamy filters, and Instagram moments are definitely in this Princess's future.
