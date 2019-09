In the interview itself, Ciara had some sweet things to say about her expanding brood, praising her NFL star hubby's unwavering support for her. She also said that her son is excited to become a big brother. "He'll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, 'I want to see the baby,'" Ciara said. "'Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.' Then he'll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down."