Ciara's Baby Shower Looks Pretty Dreamy

It's not long before Ciara gives birth to her second baby, which can only mean one thing: It's baby shower time.
E! News reports that the singer and husband Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks celebrated the impending arrival of their little bundle of joy with a co-ed baby shower with an all-white dress code. (Think Puff Daddy taught her that?)
Ciara donned an ethereal white maxi dress with embroidered details for the occasion, sealing the look with a floral crown adorned with what appear to be white peonies. Female guests, including tennis champ Serena Williams and TV personality LaLa Anthony, wore their own pared-down versions of the crown as well. NFL quarterback Wilson, meanwhile, stuck to the theme by rocking a white hooded top with matching pants and sneakers.
Celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss oversaw the party, which was hosted at a private home in Los Angeles. Shake Shack catered the affair, while DJ Nabs performed for the couple's guests. The venue was decorated with white balloons with gold streamers, while lush bouquets of white flowers mingled with candles, stacks of books, and gold animal figurines on the tables.
There's no word if Ciara's first baby, Future Zahir, attended the event. Her son with rapper and former fiancé Future turns 3 in May. This will be the first child for Wilson, whom Ciara married in July 2016. She announced her pregnancy on her 31st birthday last October, paving the way for the most epic (awkward?) family maternity shoot of all time.
"On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family, and I'm excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that God could give," she told fans at the time.
