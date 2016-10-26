Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Having A Baby

Looks like Ciara and Russell Wilson got around to consummating their marriage.
The celebrity couple, who famously abstained from sex until their wedding this July, have announced that they're expecting a baby. Ciara is also mother to 2-year-old son Future Zahir from her past relationship with rapper Future. This will be Wilson's first child.
The singer shared the news in an Instagram post yesterday, which also marked her 31st birthday.
"On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family, and I'm excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that god could give," she captioned a photo of her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband cradling her stomach. She also added a baby emoji, lest there be any doubt.
Frankly, we're most excited to see little Future Zahir take on big brother duties. If Baby No. 2 is half as adorable as that tot, our hearts might explode.
