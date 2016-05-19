Ciara Got The Sweetest Note For Her Son's Birthday From Her Fiancé

It Was Just Yesterday I Was Holding You In My Arms Like I Am In This Photo. Now My Angel Baby Boy Is 2 Years Old!!....Running Around, Talking Up A Storm, Learning Fast & Getting Into Everything! It Has Truly Been The Best Life Experience Watching You Grow! I Am So Grateful To God For You, & I Can't Wait To See All The Many Other Amazing Things He Has In Store For You! Mommy loves You Soooo Much! #HappyBirthday To My Prince, Future Zahir. 🍪🍼🍭🍨🎂2️⃣

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on May 18, 2016 at 9:09pm PDT