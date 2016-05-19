Ciara Got The Sweetest Note For Her Son's Birthday From Her Fiancé

Ciara celebrated her son Future Zahir's second birthday by looking back. She posted a photo featuring her holding a baby Future Zahir to Instagram. Ciara captioned the picture in part, "It Was Just Yesterday I Was Holding You In My Arms Like I Am In This Photo. Now My Angel Baby Boy Is 2 Years Old!!"
Future Zahir's birthday also left Ciara's fiancé, Russell Wilson, feeling reflective. He responded to the Instagram post, writing of his future stepson and his mother, "He gets the purest and the sweetest love from you and to watch you be the woman and mom you are ALL the time. Every morning. Every night. Every day… No matter what the circumstances or situation… good or bad… brings me so much joy & most importantly him. He is so blessed to have you hold him and hug him and love him with so much pure and real love that he will have no limits to what God has in store for him."
It Was Just Yesterday I Was Holding You In My Arms Like I Am In This Photo. Now My Angel Baby Boy Is 2 Years Old!!....Running Around, Talking Up A Storm, Learning Fast & Getting Into Everything! It Has Truly Been The Best Life Experience Watching You Grow! I Am So Grateful To God For You, & I Can't Wait To See All The Many Other Amazing Things He Has In Store For You! Mommy loves You Soooo Much! #HappyBirthday To My Prince, Future Zahir. 🍪🍼🍭🍨🎂2️⃣
