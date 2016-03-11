Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Engaged

Ciara and Russell Wilson have officially announced their engagement. The singer and her Seattle Seahawks boyfriend have been gushing over the news, and his proposal, on social media.
Wilson posted an Instagram video of an emotional Ciara showing off her ring, captioning it, "She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling...#TrueLove @Ciara."
Ciara tweeted a photo of Wilson down on one knee against the backdrop of a beautiful beach sunset (the question was popped in The Seychelles, according to People).
The two have been dating since last spring. They've been vocal about their commitment to celibacy. Khloé Kardashian spoke about their decision on a recent episode of her show Kocktails with Khloé, saying, "With all due respect to Ciara, she has a baby. It’s not like we don’t know if she is a virgin or not. None of us would know about it unless they were publicly telling us they are practicing celibacy, so who are you trying to prove this to?" She later clarified on Twitter that she was not trying to put Ciara down, writing, "I love&adore Ciara! I respect her on many levels. Was freely discussing my views on celibacy&people twist & turn everything 2create a feud."
In the engagement video Ciara says she's "so excited," and exclaims, "God is so good." It seems safe to assume she'd say their love is "automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh."
