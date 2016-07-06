Ciara told Cosmopolitan in February, "We're hanging in there. I'm not gonna lie. I'm human, so it is not easy."
Russell Wilson and Ciara got married and now it’s TIME FOR SEX https://t.co/qwSChro9HB pic.twitter.com/rX8A5bhgta— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) July 6, 2016
I just hope Russell and Ciara don't give us hints that they're having sex like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade do.— Frau Merkel (@DearLeader10) July 6, 2016
Withholding sex until after marriage?— Phillip Dabadisbich (@alstonboy4315) July 6, 2016
Whoever heard of such foolishness?
Russell better spend the next TWO days giving Ciara orgasms.
Russell & Ciara got married today? Russell bout to walk out that hotel room tomorrow morning like pic.twitter.com/wY7R6rLq4T— Jason Weintraub (@JRtheWriter) July 6, 2016
And in 9 months they will have a little baby named Liverpool. https://t.co/htc7rJJter— Rebecca Dorfman (@RebeccaDorfman) July 6, 2016
So glad Ciara can finally have sex. IDK HOW she kept her skin clear this whole time...— Fufu Goddess (@majin_ye) July 6, 2016
Congrats Russell Wilson - you finally get to have sex with Ciara today!— dj sid bluntley (@DJSidBluntley) July 6, 2016
Somewhere in Cheshire England, this is the prep talk Ciara is giving her new husband.... https://t.co/nr2zCHJc1D— Anne of Peen Gables (@BougieLa) July 6, 2016