Does This Mean Ciara & Russell Wilson Can Finally Have Sex?

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Reports are emerging that Ciara and Russell Wilson tied the knot. According to E! News, the couple got married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. While the reports are not confirmed, there are photos of Ciara in a wedding dress and Wilson in a tux. Meanwhile, Ciara's BFF Jennifer Hudson posted an Instagram hinting that she was attending a wedding.
Ciara and her hubby-to-be's wedding night has been, er, highly anticipated since the revelation that the pair is practicing abstinence until marriage. "If you can love somebody without that, then you can really love somebody," Wilson mused in an interview last July. But celibacy has not been easy for the couple. "I ain't gonna lie — I need ya'll to pray for us," Wilson joked in the same interview. "Because I know you have seen her on the screen now. If there's a 10, she's a 15."

Ciara told Cosmopolitan in February, "We're hanging in there. I'm not gonna lie. I'm human, so it is not easy."
Naturally, Twitter has lots of sexy feelings about the news.
