Ciara and her hubby-to-be's wedding night has been, er, highly anticipated since the revelation that the pair is practicing abstinence until marriage. "If you can love somebody without that, then you can really love somebody," Wilson mused in an interview last July. But celibacy has not been easy for the couple. "I ain't gonna lie — I need ya'll to pray for us," Wilson joked in the same interview. "Because I know you have seen her on the screen now. If there's a 10, she's a 15."Ciara told Cosmopolitan in February, "We're hanging in there. I'm not gonna lie. I'm human, so it is not easy."