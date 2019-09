Parenthood is new for Wilson, 27, who is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. In the time since he's been with Ciara, he seems to have developed a close relationship with the toddler."The important part about loving somebody — especially as a man, being a stepfather in a situation where it’s a little bit different...it’s about loving the child because the child has the opportunity to do something amazing in his life."Ciara was criticized online when a video of her new family surfaced that showed Baby Future calling Wilson "papa." Wilson seems unbothered by the drama, instead choosing to focus on being the coolest stepdad on the block.