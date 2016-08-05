Russell Wilson's marriage to Ciara came with a lot of perks: a gorgeous ceremony, a courtside companion for basketball season, lifetime access to the greatest album of 2004, and, of course, Baby Future.
Wilson is excited to be the stepdad of Baby Future, the internet's name for the child of Ciara and her ex, Future.
"He’s awesome and cute as can be," Wilson told Maria Shriver on her web series Architects for Change, according to People. "A little baby Future. Such a special, special kid. I think about him, and being a stepdad. I’m a stepdad now."
Parenthood is new for Wilson, 27, who is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. In the time since he's been with Ciara, he seems to have developed a close relationship with the toddler.
"The important part about loving somebody — especially as a man, being a stepfather in a situation where it’s a little bit different...it’s about loving the child because the child has the opportunity to do something amazing in his life."
Ciara was criticized online when a video of her new family surfaced that showed Baby Future calling Wilson "papa." Wilson seems unbothered by the drama, instead choosing to focus on being the coolest stepdad on the block.
