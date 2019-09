Trolls Are Mad That Ciara Is Pregnant & Living Her Best Life

We are gathered here today to put an end to this nonsense. Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their first child together . On Tuesday, Ciara posted a special photo on Instagram to share the news with fans that she and her new husband are expecting a new baby. But — according to trolls on twitter — she should be ashamed of herself for getting pregnant so soon after her July wedding There's another element to the Ciara baby backlash: her ex, Future . Some fans are dragging him into Ciara's happiness, suggesting that her marriage and pregnancy are all a part of her extended effort to get back at the rapper she has a 2-year-old son with Online, Ciara fans swerved criticism of the " 1, 2 Step " singer, by reminding trolls that Ciara's life has nothing to do with her ex.