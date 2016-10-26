Story from Pop Culture

Trolls Are Mad That Ciara Is Pregnant & Living Her Best Life

Hunter Harris
We are gathered here today to put an end to this nonsense.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their first child together. On Tuesday, Ciara posted a special photo on Instagram to share the news with fans that she and her new husband are expecting a new baby. But — according to trolls on twitter — she should be ashamed of herself for getting pregnant so soon after her July wedding.

There's another element to the Ciara baby backlash: her ex, Future. Some fans are dragging him into Ciara's happiness, suggesting that her marriage and pregnancy are all a part of her extended effort to get back at the rapper she has a 2-year-old son with.

Online, Ciara fans swerved criticism of the "1, 2 Step" singer, by reminding trolls that Ciara's life has nothing to do with her ex.
No matter who you're a fan of, slut-shaming Ciara for any reason (let alone choosing to have a baby with her husband) is senseless. The woman is enjoying her newest goodies: her happy family.
