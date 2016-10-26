Trolls Are Mad That Ciara Is Pregnant & Living Her Best Life

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their first child together. On Tuesday, Ciara posted a special photo on Instagram to share the news with fans that she and her new husband are expecting a new baby. But — according to trolls on twitter — she should be ashamed of herself for getting pregnant so soon after her July wedding.
There's another element to the Ciara baby backlash: her ex, Future. Some fans are dragging him into Ciara's happiness, suggesting that her marriage and pregnancy are all a part of her extended effort to get back at the rapper she has a 2-year-old son with.
Online, Ciara fans swerved criticism of the "1, 2 Step" singer, by reminding trolls that Ciara's life has nothing to do with her ex.
Ciara is married having a child with the man she loves and y'all still make it about Future...she's not obsessed with him y'all are pic.twitter.com/lRze1xtd7N— Makayla (@MakaylaMashelle) October 26, 2016
I'm going to pray for the females calling Ciara a hoe for being pregnant by her husband. May God restore wisdom and fathers in your life— lil riri (@sweetestkillx0) October 26, 2016
Ciara is the definition of the bounce back queen after a bad breakup. Found a good man, got married, and now she's having a baby.— Step Bayless (@ExcuseMyStep) October 26, 2016
Ciara a hoe?— ⚡️blackstepfather ⚡️ (@zephaniiiah) October 26, 2016
But she's married?
& pregnant by the man she married?
That's what a "hoe" is to y'all? pic.twitter.com/G8LOZqynvz
"Ciara only got pregnant to show up Future!"— April (@ReignOfApril) October 26, 2016
No, boo boo. She's moved on w/ her life. You're still wearing your ex's holey gym shorts tho.🙃
Ciara left a man who raps about codeine for a man who'll watch Golden Girl reruns with her. Amen, amen.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) October 26, 2016