A spokesperson for Ciara confirmed to Refinery29 that the singer and her unborn baby are okay after a minor accident on Friday.
"Ciara and the baby are doing well. The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car," the spokesperson told Refinery29.
Earlier Friday, TMZ reported that the pregnant singer was driving in Los Angeles when her car, a Mercedes SUV, was T-boned by a gray Volvo SUV. The incident happened as Ciara tried to make a left turn, and the other car struck her SUV's passenger side.
TMZ's report suggested that Ciara was okay — she was reportedly "clutching her chest and shoulder" but was able to walk around the scene and use her phone. The fire department and local police responded to the scene of the crash.
In addition, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that Ciara and the Volvo's driver exchanged information. "From what we can gather, it was exchange information only," an LAPD spokesperson told People. TMZ had reported that they exchanged info, though "neither of them was seriously injured."
Before the confirmation that Ciara was safe, fans expressed their concern for Ciara and her unborn child's wellbeing. The star is in her third trimester of pregnancy.
I really hope Ciara is okay. My mom was T-Boned in a car crash when she was 6 months w/ my sister n nothin happened so there's hope.— ENVI ROUGE (@ENVIROUGE) March 10, 2017
Damn pray for Ciara and her baby. They got in a car accident. T-boned ??— Dream43✨ (@rjayy_2) March 10, 2017
@lovelyjessij OMG, that's so terrible. ? I hope Ciara & the baby are fine, but it seems like she was okay & walking around afterward.— Neale (@AbeFroman) March 10, 2017
Praying for you and little ?? @ciara #JESUS ????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— babichryz (@babichryz) March 10, 2017
Ciara's unborn baby will be her second child; her son, Future Zahir, is two years old. The baby will be her first child with husband Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Earlier today, Ciara and Wilson sent out tweets (likely scheduled ahead of time) that appeared to be a response to critics of the family's recent photos for Harper's Bazaar. They each shared the same photo of Ciara holding Future Zahir. Wilson captioned the image "Love Always Wins.
#Family," while Ciara wrote in her tweet, "Love is Undefeated. #Family."
Love Always Wins. #Family pic.twitter.com/5NetNRVKP0— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017
