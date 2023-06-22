ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT
New Arrivals logo

15 Must-Have Summer Essentials, According To Fashion Insiders

Irina Grechko
Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom.
Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many summer 2023 trends and products to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart.” In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s wardrobe essentials.
Following summer solstice, it’s time to bring out the fashion heavy-hitters of the warm-weather season. To help chose the best of the best from a long lineup of vacation-worthy trends, we turned to experts behind some of retail’s biggest names.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Quiet luxury has been top of mind these past few months, and we’ll only see it continue to gain momentum heading into warmer months,” says Kate Bellman, Nordstrom's women’s managing fashion editor. “The summer uniform, particularly as many continue to head back into the office, is reflective of pared-down styling through clean, streamlined silhouettes and sophisticated neutrals. Focus on refined tailoring and timeless pieces that will build the ultimate wardrobe not only for the summer season but years to come.”
In addition to elevated basics, a romantic mood will permeate the hottest months of the year. “This summer focuses on sheer fabrics, faded florals and aged leathers, juxtaposing the idea of soft femininity with a touch of grunge and vintage,” says Brigitte Chartrand, VP of womenswear buying for Ssense. “Incorporate this trend into your summer wardrobe with sheer florals from Dries Van Noten and long dresses from Acne Studios styled with vintage pieces from the local flea market.”
In terms of accessories, ballet flats will continue to go the distance, with new iterations moving into focus. “Whether crystal-embellished, in breezy mesh or soft satin, ultra-flat slipper-like styles are dominating the footwear space," says Celenie Seidel, senior womenswear lead at Farfetch. The trusty tote bag isn't going anywhere either. "The carry-all tote is a summer essential. The ease and versatility of this [silhouette] makes it the perfect bag for work or play," says Roopal Patel, SVP, fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Ahead, more summer essentials that fashion experts are adding to their shopping carts and closets this season.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT

Crochet

“Come summer, I always reach for crochet pieces in my closet. This time around though, I am loving the use of the material in an unexpected way — an inset on a bikini, as part of a blazer or even woven into a button-down. This styling feels new, refreshing, and elevated.” — Arielle Siboni, ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale’s
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Jad Crochet Blazer
$650.00
Bloomingdale's
Maje
Matrix Crochet Top
$127.17$158.96
Bloomingdale's
SIMKHAI
Arianne Crochet Trim One Piece Swimsuit
$275.00
Bloomingdale's

Tote Bag

"Everyone needs a chic carry-all tote that can easily take them from the beach to the barbecue. Something that’s practical but also elevates your outfit," says Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's Fashion Director.
Madewell
Crochet Rope Tote
$62.00
Shopbop
Tory Burch
Ella Striped Canvas Tote
$398.00
Shopbop
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
$995.00
Shopbop

Metallic Moment

Metallics are no longer just reserved for evening or partywear. This season, in particular, we have seen designers incorporate it into their beachwear. Think: metallic bikinis, knit coverups, and pareos that can actually be worn on or off the beach.” — Tiffany Hsu, vice president of fashion buying at MyTheresa
Dodo Bar Or
Corin Midi Dress
$295.00$492.00
mytheresa
Norma Kamali
Metallic Triangle Bikini
$59.00$85.00
mytheresa
Melissa Odabash
Petra Metallic Kaftan
$283.00
mytheresa

Barely There Sandals

"Barely-there flat sandals are one of the biggest trends we are seeing coming through in footwear this summer season. They are the perfect option for customers who are looking for a chic, flat sandal to dress up an evening look." — Liane Wiggins, Head of Womenswear at MatchesFashion
Toteme
The City Suede Flat Sandals
$500.00
MatchesFashion
Emme Parsons
String Leather Sandals
$415.00
MatchesFashion
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria Braided-leather Flat Sandals
$171.00
MatchesFashion

Court Look

"Whether it is the court sneak or the sport skirt, picking up something to support pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, is a must-have this summer!" — Holly Thrasher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Anthropologie Apparel & Weddings
Year of Ours
Joanna Ribbed Romper
$120.00
Anthropologie
Gola
Hawk Sneakers
$105.00
Anthropologie
Sweaty Betty
Tennis Skort
$88.00
Anthropologie

Jeans & Denim Maxi Skirts

Denim is a key trend we are continuing to see from all designers and taking over the runway. We love the denim maxi skirt trend. Cargo [styles] continue to evolve. We are also really excited by the Y2K sexy evolution, with Diesel’s devoré sheer-effect skirt and jeans and Mugler’s spiral contrast detail, particularly great for summer in their micro mini shorts. Ecru and white denim are also fresh for summer.” — Holly Tenser, buying manager for ready-to-wear at Browns
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Agolde
Blue Magda Organic Cotton Wide-leg Jeans
$350.00
Browns
Khaite
Neutral Hewey Barrel-leg Crop Jeans
$460.00
Browns
Mugler
Blue Spiral High-waist Denim Shorts
$580.00
Browns

Oval Sunglasses

“The ultra-'90s oval eyewear shape is due to have a big revival. The nostalgic look feels perfectly timed for a carefree summer, throwing back to simpler times.” — Celenie Seidel, Senior Womenswear Lead at Farfetch
Gentle Monster
Oval-frame Sunglasses
$330.00
Farfetch
Vogue Eyewear x Millie Bobby Brown
Oval-frame Sunglasses
$58.00$111.00
Farfetch
Miu Miu Eyewear
Oval-frame Tinted-lenses Sunglasses
$505.00
Farfetch

Dreamy Romance

"As the temps continue to rise, we look to embrace the typical lightness of summer dressing, and this season we’re romanticizing our wardrobes. Unlike the big volume of seasons past, this summer’s take on romance is lightweight, languid and ethereal. Artful manipulation, such as shirring, pleating and ruching, bring a modern vibe and fresh take on feminine frills." — Kate Bellman, Women’s Managing Fashion Editor at Nordstrom
Ganni
Shirred & Smocked Off The Shoulder Organic...
$185.00
Nordstrom
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Floral Ruched Bodice Long Sleeve Max...
$85.00
Nordstrom
Sandro
Fulgence Pleated Skirt
$340.00
Nordstrom

Summer Cocktail Dress

"Summer is officially here and rooftop parties, beach trips and garden parties are back in full swing. It’s all about the perfect summer cocktail dress for warm-weather events. I love this sunshine yellow mini dress from Jacquemus. It feels like summertime — carefree and effortless." — Roopal Patel, SVP, Fashion Director at Saks Fifth Avenue
RIXO
Renata Minidress
$124.28$265.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Jacquemus
La Robe Saudade Draped Mini Dress
$750.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Farm Rio
Full Of Flowers Sweetheart Midi-dress
$220.00
Saks Fifth Avenue

Quiet Luxury

"This summer is all about ‘elevated essentialism,’ sometimes better known as off-duty chic. What I love is that it gives off this overarching feeling of subtle luxury worn by industry insiders. Think: easy, understated, and elegantly simple pieces with a focus on technical execution and design." — Brigitte Chartrand, VP of Womenswear Buying at Ssense
Extreme Cashmere
Tan N°104 Lounge Pants
$267.00$650.00
SSENSE
FLORE FLORE
Black Max Long Sleeve T-shirt
$95.00
SSENSE
The Row
Beige Sam Sneakers
$690.00
SSENSE

Mesh Shoes

“Mesh shoes are summer’s breakout trend and are as cool as they are functional. I love them in a ballet flat or a mule and have been personally wearing an embellished pair to dress up jeans and a white tee." — Arielle Siboni, ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale’s
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Miu Miu
Crystal Embellished Perforated Ballet Flats
$1520.00
Bloomingdale's
Steve Madden
Blossoms Bow & Rhinestone Decorated Ballet...
$79.95
Bloomingdale's
Gucci
Gg Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps
$1150.00
Bloomingdale's

City Shorts & Culottes

“Pant lengths have gotten shorter, and shorts have become longer. There are so many fun options of a longer length city short or the gaucho crop.” — Holly Thrasher, Chief Merchandising Officer at Anthropologie Apparel & Weddings
Maeve
The Colette Longline Shorts
$118.00
Anthropologie
Citizens of Humanity
Long Cargo Shorts
$218.00
Anthropologie
Mare Mare
Curved-hem Chino Pants
$130.00
Anthropologie

Midriff-Revealing Fashion

"This summer, we are seeing a strong return to the midriff. Cropped tanks and tees, cut-out swimsuits which double up as the perfect bodysuit, cropped fluffy knits, twisted summer shirting, and cropped suiting styled perfectly with super high-rise denim." — Holly Tenser, buying manager for ready-to-wear at Browns
Sir
Green Valerio Floral-print Ruched Crop Top
$186.00
Browns
Balmain
White Cropped Logo Cotton T-shirt
$315.00
Browns
Marine Serre
Neutral Moon Print Cut-out Swimsuit
$305.00
Browns

Raffia

"Raffia should definitely be on your radar this summer. I love artfully crafted accessories with dimension and the craftsmanship that goes into raffia pieces really tends to stand out." — Tiffany Hsu, vice president of fashion buying at MyTheresa
Jacquemus
Raffia Hoop Earrings
$340.00
mytheresa
Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle
Small Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
$590.00
mytheresa
Paco Rabanne
Embellished Striped Raffia Bucket Hat
$172.00$345.00
mytheresa

Sarong

"Sarongs are definitely having a moment, and we particularly love them styled with matching swimwear. They are easy to wear and are such a flattering option for the beach." — Liane Wiggins, Head of Womenswear at MatchesFashion
Agua By Agua Bendita
Lavanda Floral-print Cotton-blend Sarong
$260.00
MatchesFashion
Norma Kamali
Ernie Nylon-blend Mesh Sarong
$140.00
MatchesFashion
Muzungu Sisters
Abstract-print Cotton Sarong
$197.00
MatchesFashion
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Trends

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT