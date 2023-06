15 Must-Have Summer Essentials, According To Fashion Insiders

In terms of accessories, ballet flats will continue to go the distance, with new iterations moving into focus. “Whether crystal-embellished, in breezy mesh or soft satin, ultra-flat slipper-like styles are dominating the footwear space," says Celenie Seidel, senior womenswear lead at Farfetch. The trusty tote bag isn't going anywhere either. "The carry-all tote is a summer essential. The ease and versatility of this [silhouette] makes it the perfect bag for work or play," says Roopal Patel, SVP, fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue.