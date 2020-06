How To Harness The Power Of This Year’s Summer Solstice

And survive we will. "The summer solstice reminds us of the light that exists within all of us. It gives us permission to expand and shine our light, rather than dim it," Kesaine Walker , an astrologer and Reiki master based in New York City, tells Refinery29. "It’s a time of opening ourselves up to the light and letting it uplift and inspire us." Walker says that setting your intentions and being in the moment while embracing the life force energy from the Sun is one of the simplest ways to celebrate, whether your goal is to ramp up social justice initiatives or clear your head for mental health purposes