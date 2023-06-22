ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Did You Get Into Pickleball This Year? This Fashion-Forward Collection Is For You

Patricia Karounos
Photo: Courtesy of Staud.
As the fastest-growing sport in the US, pickleball is the hangout activity of the summer, and now it has the sporty-chic collection to back it up. Launching on June 22, the Staud's Court drop brings the brand’s effortless, minimalist and timeless aesthetic to the, well, pickleball court — but, don’t worry, tennis obsessives, you’ll love the line, too. 
The goal was simple: to create stylish pieces that look good both on and off the court while enabling enthusiasts of the sport to go after that next smash shot. The resulting line includes pleated mini skirts, fitted cross-back tanks, retro-inspired summer dresses and jumpsuits, sporty accessories, and decorative paddle cases. Also part of the collection is a court-ready shoe made in collaboration with Keds. 
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo: Courtesy of Staud.
Shop This
Staud
Serve Sweater
$195.00
Staud
Staud
Court Hat
$95.00
Staud
Staud
Replay Tote
$350.00
Staud
"The Staud Court collection was inspired by my own obsession with the sport and noticing few stylish options that exist for players who want to look and feel their best. It’s designed to resonate with the performance needs of players while staying true to our brand ethos,” Staud co-founder Sarah Staudinger said in the press release. "We're excited to be part of the pickleball revolution, and with this collection, bring style, comfort, and performance to the court."
Photo: Courtesy of Staud.
Shop This
Staud
Cross-court Dress
$245.00
Staud
Staud
Rally Paddle Case
$295.00
Staud
Staud
Pickleball Socks
$30.00
Staud
The drop marks the latest expansion for the Los Angeles-based brand. Earlier this year, Staud launched its debut bridal collection. In May, the label also unveiled its first full solo collection of swimwear called Staud Sea
Staud Court is available today in store and online — with select pieces also shoppable at Saks Fifth Avenue — with prices ranging from $95 to $350. 
shop 4 products
Staud
Backspin Dress
$245.00
Staud
Staud x Keds
The Court Sneaker
$125.00
Staud
Staud
Bounce Short Unitard
$185.00
Staud
Staud
Pickler Sweater
$295.00
Staud
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT