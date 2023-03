Staud’s Debut Bridal Collection Feature The It Girl Brand’s Signature Party Dresses

In line with the brand’s signature aesthetic, the collection includes an array of corseted mini dresses and two-piece sets, as well as heart-shaped handbags and platform heels that are designed to take a bride from a pre-wedding brunch to the moment they say “I do.” Bridesmaids and wedding guests will also be able to sample from Staud’s new offering, which includes bold black-tie gowns in green and orange shades, as well as bright pink pantsuits and light blue mini-skirt sets. “In designing this collection I really saw an opportunity with our customers and their desire for something fresh and new with real value for both brides and their guests,” Staudinger says.