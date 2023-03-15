Staud’s Debut Bridal Collection Feature The It Girl Brand’s Signature Party Dresses

Over the past few years, Staud has become one of fashion’s It brands, thanks to its party dresses, statement-making handbags, and collabs with labels like New Balance. Now the LA-based company is about to walk down the aisle. On Wednesday, Staud announced the launch of its first-ever bridal collection that includes nuptial-ready looks featuring some of the year’s top wedding dress trends, from feather details to high-necks and thigh-high slits.
“The Staud Bride collection was inspired by weddings throughout history that still feel both timeless and relevant for today,” designer Sarah Staudinger tells Refinery29. “I wanted to evoke that same emotion in the clothes themselves.”
In line with the brand’s signature aesthetic, the collection includes an array of corseted mini dresses and two-piece sets, as well as heart-shaped handbags and platform heels that are designed to take a bride from a pre-wedding brunch to the moment they say “I do.” Bridesmaids and wedding guests will also be able to sample from Staud’s new offering, which includes bold black-tie gowns in green and orange shades, as well as bright pink pantsuits and light blue mini-skirt sets. “In designing this collection I really saw an opportunity with our customers and their desire for something fresh and new with real value for both brides and their guests,” Staudinger says.
While Staudinger looked back to the past to create the collection, she was also inspired by her own nuptials, which took place last year in St.Tropez: “It was one of those things that felt so natural to develop, having recently gone through a wedding process myself and understanding the needs of my friends and family.”
With prices starting at $295, the Staud Bride collection is now available at Staud’s New York and Los Angeles locations and online.
