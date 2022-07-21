New Balance & Staud’s Latest Collab Includes Dad Sneakers & ‘80s-Inspired Bike Shorts

New Balance and Staud are back with their fifth collaboration. On Thursday, the duo announced a new assortment of summer-ready styles that honors Staud’s southern California roots, while paying homage to the ‘80s and ‘90s surf scene of the Golden State.
“From the athleticism to the culture that surrounds the sport, it was a natural fit for the theme of this new collection,” said Sarah Staudinger, Staud’s co-founder and creative director, in a press release. “We accentuated the vintage southern California surf scene from the late '80s and early '90s, but with fresh details that bring more functionality to the pieces.”
The collection includes apparel like bike shorts, one-shoulder tops, and beach-ready dresses in bright pops of color, a nod to California’s surf culture but also Staud's heritage. “The bright reds and pinks that emphasize our signature colorways are mixed with baby blues and bold logos for that heritage feeling,” Staudinger said in a press release. There are also two new colorways for the New Balance XC-72 “dad sneakers,” which include a white model with black ties and a colorblocked version with pops of blue, red, and yellow.
This lineup concludes the partnership between New Balance and Staud. Starting at $70, the collaboration is available now online at Staud and New Balance.
