A Guide To The Most Popular New Balance Sneakers On The Internet

If there's one bewildering trend that, for better or worse, just won't go away, it's the ugly sneaker trend. Call it the rise of the dad sneaker or the effortless appeal of normcore, whichever way you look at it, these chunky, clunky, color-clashing sports shoes continue to confuse and enthrall us all. Which is excellent news for a company like New Balance.
Established in Boston nearly a century ago, the American footwear and apparel brand has always focused on activewear, be it running, skateboarding, dribbling, sliding, or simply walking. Over the past decade or so, however, the brand has garnered certain style clout that it never really set out to attain. New Balance's signature styles, such as its classic 574 series, have become emblematic of the brand over the years. Designed for function, not necessarily style, they have become a symbol of the fashionably unfashionable movement. Add to that much-talked-about collabs with labels like Staud, Reformation, and J.Crew, and New Balance has officially made its way onto the hearts and soles of the fashion world. So it's not a question of if you should get a pair, but rather, which one?
To answer this question, we dug through thousands (and in some cases, tens of thousands) of customer reviews to unearth ten of the most popular NB styles on the internet. Ahead, find out what all the fuss is about — and find the ugly sneaker perfectly suited to your own wardrobe.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.