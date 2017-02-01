We Want To Live In The Latest J.Crew x New Balance Drop

We'll admit: We're coming around to the idea of wearing workout clothes as, well, everywhere clothes a little more each day. Even though athleisure is hardly anything new, it's safe to say that people who really enjoy getting dressed (like, dressed-dressed) in the morning have some hesitation towards concepts like wearing leggings as pants. But, it's cool indie brands and major collaborations that are truly making fitness wear tempting to the fashion crowd — and with the latest drop of J.Crew x New Balance, we think we're finally ready to embrace the idea.
With crop tops, half-zip pullovers, and plenty of sneakers in on-point color ways, the latest collection between the two retailers (it's their second season teaming up) covers all the bases. Ranging from $30 to $140, the offering is currently available online and in select J.Crew and New Balance stores, meaning if you, like us, have been waiting years to admit you're a fan of athleisure, these are the pieces worth buying into. Click on to shop the selection before everyone else does (and by everyone else, we obviously mean us).