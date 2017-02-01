We Want To Live In The Latest J.Crew x New Balance Drop

We'll admit: We're coming around to the idea of wearing workout clothes as, well, everywhere clothes a little more each day. Even though athleisure is hardly anything new, it's safe to say that people who really enjoy getting dressed (like, dressed-dressed) in the morning have some hesitation towards concepts like wearing leggings as pants. But, it's cool indie brands and major collaborations that are truly making fitness wear tempting to the fashion crowd — and with the latest drop of J.Crew x New Balance, we think we're finally ready to embrace the idea.